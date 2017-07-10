OSP Investigates One Vehicle Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Strasburg, Ohio) One person is injured in a one-vehicle crash near Strasburg.

Trooper Roy Beach with the New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened on July 8th just before 10:00 p.m.

“Unit one was southbound on Interstate 77, drove off the left side of Interstate 77, struck a median barrier, drove across the northbound lanes and overturned, and came to rest right-side-up facing northbound in the northbound lane.”

He noted the driver was alone in the vehicle.

“In the report the trooper that handled it stated the driver had stated that a bug was biting her leg and she went to swat at it and hit the steering wheel, causing her to lose control.”

She was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries and was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Vehicle.

