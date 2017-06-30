OSP Investigates One Vehicle Fatality Crash

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Dover Township, Ohio) The State Highway Patrol is investigating a Thursday evening fatal crash.

The Patrol reports the accident on State Route 516 took place just before 9pm near Dover.

34-year-old Stephen Hodkinson, of New Philadelphia, was heading westbound on 516 when he traveled off the side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned. Hodkinson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation; however, preliminary reports indicate alcohol is suspected, and the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017