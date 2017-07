OSP Responds to US 250 Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 26th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the scene of a crash along US 250 eastbound near mile post 14.

Dispatch reports the Wednesday morning crash took place around 11am in the left passing lane.

Only one vehicle was involved and the driver had minor injuries.

