Overturned Tanker Spills Milk, Closes Roadway

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 14th) Sugarcreek, Ohio – No serious injuries are reported after a tanker truck overturned spilling 53,000 pounds of milk onto SR 93 around 11:30 Thursday morning.

The tanker crashed near Barrs Mill between Sugarcreek and Dundee, closing the roadway for roughly six hours.

According to Lt. Mark Glennon with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it appears as though the driver may have been traveling too fast to negotiate the curb.

The driver was cited for failure to operate a vehicle within reasonable control.

He was also treated for minor injuries.

The roadway was closed while local fire departments and HAZMAT crews worked to set up barriers to prevent the spill from flowing into a nearby creek.

The Ohio Department of Transportation was also on scene to help direct traffic.

Lt. Glennon noted the company also arrived at the scene and was able to salvage the majority of the milk.

(Photo courtesy of Sarah Kivett)

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017