Owner Pursues Truck Thief, Witnesses Fiery Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Newcomerstown, Ohio) An investigation is underway after the owner of a vehicle pursues his stolen vehicle and witnesses a fiery crash in Newcomerstown.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Mark Glennon confirmed that troopers responded to a crash along CR 15 in Newcomerstown shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

“A pickup truck was eastbound, it went off the right side of the roadway, it struck a tree, overturned and caught fire.”

He noted the owner of the stolen vehicle actually was in pursuit of the truck when the crash took place.

The driver of the allegedly stolen vehicle reportedly took off on foot and troopers were unable to make contact with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

(Photo courtesy of Chelsea Creager via the Tuscarawas County Scanner Facebook Page).

