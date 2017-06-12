PAC Single Tickets Available

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Single tickets sales for all 25 shows coming to the Performing Arts Center are available beginning Monday morning.

PAC General Manager David Mitchell announced that ticket purchases opened at 8:00 a.m. Monday, June 12th and include award winning artists such as Lee Ann Womack, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Rick Springfield.

Other shows in the 2017-2018 season include 38 Special, Rosie and the Riveters, and Sister’s Christmas Catechism. The season kicks-off in August with comedian Lucas Bohn: Lesson Plan to Late Night.

Find out more information online at www.kent.edu/tusc/pac or by calling 330-308-6400.

