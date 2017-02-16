PAC Welcomes Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Kent State University at Tuscarawas is inviting families to Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – Live.

The legacy of the beloved “Mister Rogers” lives on with the hit children’s television series, “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” airing daily on PBS Kids.

Kent State is bringing all the popular characters to the Performing Arts Center stage on February 26th.

The audience will experience an interactive musical adventure as Daniel and his friends explore the vibrant world of their neighborhood of Make-Believe.

The show will begin at 3:00 p.m. and tickets start at $25. You can purchase tickets at the box office or by calling the Performing Arts Center.

Free parking is available for all shows.