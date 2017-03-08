Parents Indicted in Daughter’s Murder

Mary Alice Reporting:

The Stark County Grand Jury handed down an indictment in the case of a 5-year-old found dead in a restaurant.

Stark County Prosecutor John Ferrero explained the indictment against the girl’s mother Mingming Chen and father Liang Zhao was filed on Tuesday.

Charges against them include murder, tampering with evidence, and endangering children.

Ashley Zhao was reported missing by her parents in January a day after she was seen in the family’s restaurant on Portage Street in Jackson Township. After a statewide alert was issued, police found Zhao deceased and concealed in the restaurant.

Ferrero added both parents are looking at a maximum of 30 years to life in prison. An initial court appearance for the parents is set for Friday.

