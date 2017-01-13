Partnership Extends Trail

Michaela Madison Reporting

A partnership is adding four miles to a major trail project in Tuscarawas County.

Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition President Dan Rice says the Kimble Company has offered a section of land from Zoarville to White Bridge at SR 416.

“It provides people with the opportunity to go out there and hike and bicycle and enjoy nature and learn about their community at the same time.”

Rice says the addition on the east side of the Tuscarawas River covers roughly half of the nine miles needed to connect New Philadelphia to Cleveland.

That project is expected to be completed by 2020.

The trail was once used as a rail line and will still be utilized by the Kimble Company as an access drive.

