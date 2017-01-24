Patricia Depan – January 22, 2017

Patricia Depan, 78, passed away January 22, 2017 in the care of Community Hospice.

The daughter of the late Stephen and Gertrude “Trudy” Borowiak, Patricia was born September 1, 1938 at Buffalo, New York.

She is survived by her daughter Cheryl (Albert) Reiter of Marietta, Ohio; her son, Thomas (Colleen) Marshall of Clayton, New York; a step daughter, Michelle (David) Royer of Bessemer City, North Carolina; a sister, Sharon (Donald) Rostad; a brother, Rick (Marsha) Hartrick; 7 grandchildren, Nicholas and Adam Reiter, Scott and Ryan Marshall and Sophia, Allison and Riley Royer; one great-granddaughter, Anna Bell Reiter and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Michael W. Depan, whom she married July 2, 1975; an infant son, Scott David Marshall in June of 1959 and two brothers, Ronald and Kenneth Borowiak.

In keeping with Patricia’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services. Cremation care will be handled by the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorial contributions in Patricia’s memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

