Patricia Louise “Patty” Stefani – March 1, 2017

Patricia Louise “Patty” Stefani, 73, of Dover, formerly of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hennis Care Centre in Dover, after a period of declining health. Born February 23, 1944 in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Patrick and Magdalena Cecilia (Swaldo) Stefani.

Patty was a 1963 graduate of McKinley High School who later worked for several area restaurants, including Bonvechio’s in Wainwright, as well as a local dry cleaner. She enjoyed doing crafts, especially needlepoint, and solving word search puzzles. She was Protestant by faith.

She is survived by a number of cousins, including Bev and Don McCutcheon and Helen (Louie, deceased) Dalpiaz and their families.

In keeping with Patty’s wishes, she has been cremated without a public visitation or service and will be interred beside her beloved parents in Sunset Hills Burial Park and Memory Gardens in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice. Her family would like to give special thanks to the staff, nurses, and caregivers of Hennis Care Centre of Dover for the wonderful care and love given to Patty throughout the years.

