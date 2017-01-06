Patrol Investigates Truck, Bike Crash

Mary Alice Reporting:

A crash Thursday morning resulted in two taken to area hospitals.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the 4:40am accident happened on Pleasant Hill Road, near State Route 93.

Vincent Fantin, 51 of Dundee, was traveling westbound in a 2005 pick-up truck, and 46-year-old Joseph Yoder, also from Dundee, was riding a bicycle eastbound.

Ultimately they sideswiped each other while navigating a curve. At this time there is no information about their injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

