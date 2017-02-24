Paul E. Raber – February 22, 2017

Paul E. Raber 57 of 118 Smokey Lane Rd. NW Sugarcreek died Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Oak Pointe Nursing Home in Baltic.

He was born April 27, 1959 in Millersburg to the late Enos and Nancy (Miller) Raber. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Miller whom he married June 2, 1983; three sons Aaron (Rachel) Raber of Baltic, Brandon Raber of the home and Craig (Clarissa) Raber of Sugarcreek, his daughter Cheryl (Lavon) Stutzman of Howe, Indiana, 9 grandchildren, 6 brothers and sisters Marvin Raber, David Raber and Lizz (Mark) Miller all of Millersburg, Sadie (Roy) Miller of Mt. Eaton, Alvin (Betty) Raber of Dundee and Mary (J.R.) Raber of Millersburg, and his mother-in-law Mattie Miller of Sugarcreek. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his father-in-law Alvin Miller and sister-in-law Mary Raber.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 9:00 AM at the Marion Miller Residence 1613 CR 70 Sugarcreek with Bishop Enos Troyer officiating. Burial will be in the Hershberger Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime Thursday evening and anytime Friday after Noon at the Miller Residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com