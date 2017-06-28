Paul H. Degen – June 26, 2017

Paul H. Degen, 91, of Dover passed away at Park Village Health Care Center on Monday, June 26, 2017.

Born on May 11, 1926 in Bucks Township in Tuscarawas County, he was the son of the late Henry E. and Minnie E. (Youngen) Degen. On May 7, 1950, he married Norma Domer, who preceded him in death on May 4, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his sister; Helen Rust.

Paul attended Baltic High School. He honorably served our country in the United States Army Infantry during World War II. He later worked at Marsh Lumber Company where he was the yard and sawmill supervisor for over 46 years. He was a member of the Dover VFW #3463, New Philadelphia Elks #510, AARP Chapter 3904, and served as the financial secretary and volunteer for Mobile Meals. He was also a life member of the Dover American Legion #205, and St. John United Church of Christ in Dover. Each year, Paul looked forward to decorating his home for Christmas.

Paul will be sadly missed by his children; Jayne (Marion Jr.) Armstrong of Dover, and Steve (Vicky) Degen of Columbus, five grandchildren; Rachel, Sarah, and Leah Degen all of Columbus, Stephanie (David) Krantz of Boston, Aaron Armstrong of Los Angeles, CA; two great grandchildren, Rowan and Kieran Krantz of Boston; along with his sister in law, Carol (Clarence) McGinnis of Dover.

A celebration of Paul’s life will take place at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Thomas Dunkle officiating. Interment will take place at Dover Burial Park where the Dover VFW will conduct military honors. Following the service of committal, a meal will be served at St. Johns United Church of Christ. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Saturday. To sign an online guestbook for Paul, visit his obituary link on the funeral home’s website.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 409 N. Wooster Ave, Dover, Ohio 44622 or Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

