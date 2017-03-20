Paul Henry Graff – March 16, 2017

Paul Henry Graff, 86, of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, March 16, 2017 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health.

A son of the late Fred R. and Nellie (Stonebrook) Graff, Paul was born March 11, 1931 at New Philadelphia.

Paul was a 1949 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was retired from Union Camp/Arizona Chemical at Dover.

He enjoyed square dancing during his younger years and along with his wife, Nita, he was a member of the Star Promenaders. Paul was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia and he enjoyed volunteering his time at the Tuscarawas County Fair. He also enjoyed gardening, canning, and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita “Nita” Jane (Gundy) Graff whom he married on July 25, 1953; three children, Paula (John) Cush of Bolivar, Cindy (Kevin) Case of New Philadelphia and Scott (Peggy) Graff of Columbus; his grandchildren, Jonathan (Marissa) Cush of New Philadelphia, David (Danika) Cush of Bolivar, Michael Cush of Irvine, California, Gregory Cush of Bolivar and Erik Cush of Denver, Colorado, Michael (Tia) Case of Ft. Belvoir, Virginia and Jennifer (Seth) Corder of Dover; three great grandchildren, Peyton and Teagan Case and Owen Cush; two sisters, Sara (Glenn) Beaber of Columbus and Merle Levoie of Florida; a brother, Don (Hazel) Graff of New Philadelphia; a brother-in-law, Richard (Toni) Gundy and many nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Debra “Debbie” Abel and his siblings, Ann Neff, Arline Barr, Howard, Olin, Glen, Curtis and Wayne Graff, Helen Bailey, Ruth Pytel, Marilyn Pissocra and June Brownfield.

In keeping with Paul’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A private graveside service with military honors will be held in East Avenue Cemetery at a later date.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Paul by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.

Contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

