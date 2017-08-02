Paul Wilbur “Willy” Brokaw – August 1, 2017

Paul Wilbur “Willy” Brokaw, 91, of Dennison, passed away at Oak Pointe Rehabilitation Center in Baltic on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, after a 4-year illness. Born June 29, 1926 in Guernsey Co., Ohio, he was a son of the late Lyman Henderson and Corrella (Dunn) Brokaw. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Pearl; second wife, Hilda; and third wife, Joann; daughter, May Ross; 6 brothers; and 6 sisters.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Lori Ann Brokaw; grandchildren, Dan Ross, Charlene Klein, Jim Ross, Brenda Watson, Larry Ross, Jr. and Lindsey Ross; 8 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Lyman “Sonny” Brokaw; and numerous nieces and nephews.

For many years, Paul was the owner and proprietor of Ashland Bulk Plant in Midvale until his retirement. He had previously operated the Big Scotty Gas Station on E. High Ave. in New Philadelphia until 1984.

In keeping with Paul’s wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation or service. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.

