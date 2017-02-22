Pauletta Faye Ventura – February 19, 2017

Pauletta Faye Ventura, 74, of Millersburg, died Sunday, February 19, 2017 in Cleveland Clinic following a recent illness.

A daughter of the late Albert and Wilma (Mullet) Smail, Pauletta was born May 11, 1942 at Glenmont, Ohio.

Pauletta was a devout Christian and she enjoyed the company of her cats. She was fond of flowers, especially red roses, and she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Sara (Tim) Barrick of Ashland, Michael (Lizzy) Doup of Medina, Beth Rush of Ashland and Thomas Ventura of Millersburg and her grandchildren, Samantha, Phillip, Andrew, Jenna, Caileb, Micah, Wyatt, Chelsey, Jade, Katlyn, Taylan and Trista.

Pauletta was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Frank Ventura whom she married on December 27, 1979.

In keeping with Pauletta’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Geib Funeral Center at Dover.

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622