Paulette A. Bucci-Bollacker – February 18, 2017

Paulette A. Bucci-Bollacker, 70, of Dover died early Saturday, February 18, 2017 in Country Club Retirement Campus following a period of declining health.

A daughter of the late Paul and Lillian (Kelly) Bucci, Paulette was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on October 8, 1946. She was a graduate of Edgewood High School and retired from General Electric at Dover in 2002.

Paulette loved people and had a dynamic personality. She maintained a very active life on Facebook and had a great love for animals, especially for her Morkie, Diva, who was her pride and joy.

She leaves behind her husband, Ron Bollacker whom she married on August 22, 2000; her son, Scott Mills of Dover; her brothers, Michael, Tom and Jesse; her sisters, Lois, Brenda, Joann, Lynette, and Michelle; a special aunt, Margaret Russell and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will greet guests on Friday, February 24, 2017 from 5-7 PM in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover where a celebration of her life will be led by Pastor Earl Miller at 7 PM .

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Paulette by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.GeibCares.com

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622