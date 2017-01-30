Pauline E. Singletary – January 28, 2017

Pauline E. Singletary, 93, of Dover died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in the Park Village Health Care Center following a period of declining health.

Pauline was a retired employee at Alsco in Sugarcreek following 22 years of service.

Born June 2, 1923 in Riverside, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lora (Skillern) McClain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Ray Ammons and Deborah Myers along with ten brothers and sisters.

Pauline had a love for music and dancing and enjoyed playing the harmonica. She enjoyed fishing and horses.

She will be sadly missed by her family that includes her four grandchildren, Melanie Jones of Bolivar, Jennifer Ammons of Canton, Raymond (Toni) Ammons of Dover and Amanda Burnsworth of Mineral City; six great grandchildren, Heather Jones, Kali (Cole) Myers, Taylor, Kara, and Erin Thornsley and Taylor Ammons; two great great granddaughters, Brooklynn Adams and Payton Myers; her daughter in law, Shirley Ammons of Dover and sister in law, Charlene McClain.

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com