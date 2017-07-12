Paving Begins in New Phila

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 11) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Road work is now underway in the City of New Philadelphia for the 2017 paving schedule.

New Philadelphia Service Director Ron McAbier explained work started on Tuesday at Ray Avenue NW. Crews will continue onto N. Broadway to Tuscarawas Avenue.

Other paving over the next two weeks include areas of 7th Street NW, 5th Drive NW, Front Street SW, and S. Broadway.

Newton Asphalt won the bid at $43 a ton.

McAbier asks motorist to be patient and careful around construction zones, and to plan for potential road closures and detours.

