Pedestrian Injured in Uhrichsville Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) Few details are known, but we do have reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Uhrichsville over the weekend.

According to police logs, the accident took place just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon at McCauley Drive.

It appears as though the driver of a vehicle forgot to put the car into park and fell onto the ground as the vehicle began to roll.

Another vehicle reportedly then struck the driver’s side door of the first vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

