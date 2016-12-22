Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-77

Michaela Madison Reporting

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed along I-77 Wednesday evening.

According to a press release, it appears the pedestrian was walking westbound across the northbound lanes of Interstate 77, just south of New Philadelphia, around 7:00.

A 26 year old man traveling along the highway was unable to swerve, and struck the pedestrian, propelling the person into the median.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

The pedestrian was taken to the Stark County Morgue. The person’s identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

The investigation continues.

