Pick-up Truck Overturns on U.S. 250

Mary Alice Reporting:

(August, 2nd) Cadiz, Ohio – A truck driver sustained minor injuries in a crash after being rear-ended by a commercial truck.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Darren Johnson explains the accident happened Tuesday afternoon just before 3pm at Addy Road.

Both vehicles were traveling westbound on U.S. 250 when the pick-up truck slowed down to make a turn at the intersection resulting in the semi driver to hit the back of the pick-up. Trooper Johnson says, as a result, the pick-up over turned on its side as the semi-truck continued a short distance before stopping.

The driver of the pick-up truck was transported by Med-Flight to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trooper Johnson adds that the semi driver received a citation for assured cleared distance.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017