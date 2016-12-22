Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Holmes County

Mary Alice Reporting:

Late Wednesday morning deputies responded to an airplane making an emergency landing in a farm field.

Holmes County Chief Deputy Richard Haun said the call came in around 11:50 a.m. The aircraft was on a final approach to the Holmes County Airport when the plane’s engine failed short of the runway.

The pilot was able to land the plane in a farm field nearby.

Haun explained the pilot, 62-year-old Peter Mapes, was not injured and that his 16-year-old student passenger received only minor injuries. The single engine 1962 175 Cessna saw damage to the landing gear and nose of the aircraft.

He said deputies remained on scene until the FAA Cleveland Office arrived to conduct a preliminary investigation.

