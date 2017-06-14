Planning Stage for New High School Still On-Going

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Dover, Ohio) Planning for the new Dover High School is still under construction.

With SHP Design Jeff Parker explained the designs are still in the very early stages but a mock layout has been proposed, include three-story academic learning areas and a centralized cafeteria or commons area.

Superintendent Carla Birney added as the school is being designed the community will still be involved for three main reasons.

“We want to build excitement. We want you to enjoy that excitement and be able to talk about it, and know what’s going on. We also want to solicit feedback. The final thing is just to promote ownership.”

Birney stressed than any design plans of any part of the school is still in the very preliminary stages.

A tentative timeline is to start in spring of 2018 with completion by 2020, but in early 2020 the current building will need to be demolished.

The schedule could change due to pending litigation between Dover School and owners of the Dairy Queen property, which is need before construction can begin.

(Photo of a preliminary designs of what the school could look like)

