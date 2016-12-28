Pleas Entered, Bail Set in Dover Murder

Mary Alice Reporting:

A not guilty plea was entered in the case of 72-year-old Arlie Gooch’s death.

Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer explains 58-year-old Jeff Colaiacovo has two unrelated cases against him, and appeared in court Wednesday via a video conference.

He is accused of violating protection orders in November, which he was arrested for in early December. Colaiacovo is held on a $75,000 bond for the protection order violation he plead not guilty to.

Colaiacovo is also accused in the October death of Gooch. He plead not guilty to charges of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence, which bail was set at $1 million. Investigating Officials report that the bail was set high due to the weight of evidence against Colaiacovo, including the victim’s money found on him and DNA evidence.

Colaiacovo remains in the Tuscarawas County jail.

