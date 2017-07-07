Police Chase Ends in Dover

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for a motorcyclist that took troopers on a chase that reached speeds over 100 mph.

OSP Sgt. John Hromiak confirmed that on July 4th just before noon, a trooper spotted a crotch rocket traveling at a high rate of speed along I-77 S.

“Speeds reached up to about 135 mph on 77. The motorcyclist was driving recklessly in between passing on the right berm, in between cars and he got off at the Strasburg exit.”

The chase continued into Dover and again reached speeds of up to 100 mph.

Sgt. Hromiak says that’s when the trooper called off the chase due to the high traffic volume.

The man is wanted on felony charges of fleeing. He’s described as a white man with a red beard. He was last seen wearing a tank top and shorts, traveling on a white Yamaha Crotch Rocket with an Arkansas license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

