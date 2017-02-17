Police Confirm: Missing Man Found Dead

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dennison, Ohio) The Dennison Police Department is now investigating the death of a man reported missing earlier this month.



29-year-old David Albright Jr. was reported missing on February 12th. He was last seen leaving Trinity Hospital.

On February 16th police conducted a block by block search for Albright and discovered his body in the 700 Block of North Second Street.

Officials note there were no apparent signs of trauma to the body.

Albright’s body was taken to the Coroner’s office so an autopsy could be performed.

In a press release police explain they plan to work with individuals that had contact with Albright before he was reported missing.

