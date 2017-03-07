Police Department Seeks Funds for K-9 Unit

Mary Alice Reporting:

Village Police Department asks community for funding assistance to have a K-9 unit.

Dennison Chief Todd Beeman explained that the Village had a K-9 years ago and the addition of one now would be an asset to the community. The dog would be dual trained in narcotics detection and tracking, and Beeman adds the K-9 shift would be different from Uhrichsville’s unit to have a more active K-9 presence.

Beeman said the idea has been in the works for several years, and added that they are at a point to not put a financial burden on the village and residents.

The Department received a cruiser insert from the Poland Police Department, but Beeman comments funding is still needed for items including food, kennel materials, and leashes and harnesses.

Donations can be mailed to 302 Grant Street, Dennison, OH 44621, attention K-9 Unit.

