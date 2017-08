Police Locate 26-year-old

Mary Alice Reporting:

(August 18th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – The New Philadelphia Police Department is reporting they located a woman reported missing.

Officers were able to make contact with and check on 26-year-old Kayla Kaylor-Ramey’s well-being.

Family members told Officers they were concerned since they had not seen or heard from her since July 17th.

New Philadelphia Police thanks everyone for helping.

