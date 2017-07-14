Police Locate, Arrest Wanted Woman

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 14th) Newcomerstown, Ohio – A woman wanted on a number of warrants is now behind bars.

The Newcomerstown Police Department took to Facebook earlier this month to try and track down 32-year-old Ashley English.

English was wanted on warrants out of Zanesville, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, Streetsboro, and Stow.

On Thursday the department shared an update in that search indicating English had been arrested.

She is reportedly being held in the Guernsey County Jail.

