Police Nab Burglar in the Act

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) According to police, a burglary suspect is behind bars after he was caught red-handed.

Captain Paul Rossi confirmed that officers responded to a home after a report just before 6:00 a.m. Friday morning of a white man in a black vest, gloves and a toboggan trying to open the windows of a home.

Captain Rossi explained when officers arrived, the suspect was walking out of the back door of the home.

“He didn’t have anything in his hands. I don’t know if he found what he was looking for. He said he was there because the homeowner owes him some money and also because his girlfriend was having an affair.”

Rossi said the man is behind bars awaiting felony charges for burglary.

The name of the suspect and the specific location of the alleged burglary are being withheld pending further investigation.

