Police Officers to get Bulletproof Vests

Mary Alice Reporting:

Grant money to help cover cost of police vests.

Dennison Police Chief Todd Beeman says he has been working for several months to get funding for new safety gear. They have received a $3,000 grant through the Zimmerman Foundation for bulletproof vests.

All nine officers will be getting new vests, and Beeman adds his officers should have a level of protection in a job where situations change daily.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017