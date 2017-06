Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Wilmont, Ohio) Beach City Police are investigating a Wednesday morning armed robbery.

The robbery happened around 10:45am in Wilmont.

Police took to Facebook to try and track down a male suspect, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Beach City police station at 330-756-2449.

No further details have been available at this time.

