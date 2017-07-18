Police Search for Possible Burglary Suspects

(July, 18th) Dover, Ohio – An investigation is underway after reports that a Fairfield Township man was assaulted.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Detective Lt. Jeff Moore explains the department received the call Tuesday morning around 7am about the incident on Riggle Hill Road.

“Eric Baker reported that he received a knock on his door at his residence. Upon opening the door two male assailants forced their selves inside the residence knocking him to the floor.”

Lt. Moore adds that Mr. Baker was taken to Union Hospital for an evaluation.

“He did have some injuries but the injuries were minor. Mr. Baker reported that he was struck with a weapon and further had a knife held to his throat. The only determined to be missing from the home was medications.”

Mr. Baker stated that the two males were wearing masks and long sleeved clothing.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and Lt. Moore encourages anyone with information to contact the Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Office.

