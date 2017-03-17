Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Hit Skip Driver

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The New Philadelphia Police Department is looking to the public to try and locate a driver involved in a hit skip accident where a pedestrian was struck.

Officer Mitchell Gobely explained that the accident happened on Monday in the North Broadway Speedway parking lot around 11:30 p.m.

Gobely says a pedestrian was struck as the red Toyota hatch back vehicle was fleeing the scene, but did not suffer serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Philadelphia Police Officer Mitchell Gobely.

