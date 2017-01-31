Potential Delay in 2016 Tax Refunds

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Your tax return could be held by the IRS.

Office Manager with H&R Block in New Philadelphia, Pam Plotts, explained that tax filers should be aware of a possible delay in receiving refunds this year.

Returns could be held until February 15th.

She said this is due to the Internal Revenue Service working to cut down on fraudulent filings with relation to the earned income tax credit.

She added a reminder that the deadline to file your taxes is April 15th. However; if you don’t believe you’ll meet the deadline you can file an extension until October 15th.

January 30th marked the deadline for employers to mail out W2s and other tax forms.

