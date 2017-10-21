Prescription Drugs Seized After Traffic Stop

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Saturday, October 21) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Charges are pending for two people after police seize money and prescription pills.

The New Philadelphia Police Department reports on Monday, October 16th police conducted a traffic stop around midnight. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on outstanding warrants and during a vehicle search, officers found 23 Xanax pills and $2,100.

During an interview with Detectives, the driver admitted to selling the Xanax and marijuana to support his habit and help his mother pay bills. A search warrant was obtained for his residence, and Detectives located marijuana, over 2,100 Xanax pills, and other drug-related items.

Charges are pending against the driver and a roommate.

