Prices Up at the Pumps

Michaela Madison Reporting
You’re going to pay more at the pump this week.
Gas prices increased by four cents this week to $2.34 per gallon in Northeast Ohio.
AAA points to market reactions to the OPEC oil cut agreement as a cause for the steady increase.
Traders and industry alike are expected to keep a close eye on OPEC compliance as they await the release of the first output report, expected in mid-February.
The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.37.
Locally, prices are slightly cheaper than the national average, but matching the state average at $2.34 in the New Philadelphia area.
