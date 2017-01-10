Prices Up at the Pumps

Michaela Madison Reporting

You’re going to pay more at the pump this week.

Gas prices increased by four cents this week to $2.34 per gallon in Northeast Ohio.

AAA points to market reactions to the OPEC oil cut agreement as a cause for the steady increase.

Traders and industry alike are expected to keep a close eye on OPEC compliance as they await the release of the first output report, expected in mid-February.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.37.

Locally, prices are slightly cheaper than the national average, but matching the state average at $2.34 in the New Philadelphia area.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017