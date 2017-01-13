Probation for Picking Up Pot

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) It’s a year of probation for a man arrested when he picked up an illegal package at the post office.

Back in July 49-year-old Leonard Wirth of New Philadelphia was arrested when he arrived to pick up a package containing 7.5 pounds of marijuana.

Police were notified by the local postmaster after seeing the green vegetable matter through a damaged part of the box.

Police seized the marijuana and Wirth was arrested. A K-9 helped determine that it was in fact marijuana and they went to the address on the box, and then followed Wirth to the post office.

After initially claiming he was picking it up for his roommate, he pleaded not guilty in October, but avoided a jury trial when he changed his plea to no contest earlier this week.

