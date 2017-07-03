Program Helps Cool the Home during Summer

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Tuscarawas County, Ohio) A summer cooling assistance program begins July 3rd for local residents.

HARCATUS Tri-County Community Services Director Michele Lucas explains the HEAP Summer Colling Program may help with one unpaid electric bill or assist with a repair bill. She adds that households with a member aged 60 or older or if someone has a certified medical condition can apply.

Lucas explains this program does not require a disconnect notice; however, there are income eligibility guidelines

In 2016 throughout Tuscarawas, Carroll, and Harrison counties the program helped over 600 families. She adds they can help with a regulated utility like AEP or non-regulated including Dover or Carroll Electric. The program ends August 31st.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the HARCATUS Family Support Toll Free Crisis Line at 1-855-806-9650.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017