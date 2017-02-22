Program Looks at Railroads: Past and Present

Mary Alice Reporting:

A local upcoming program will focus on the heritage and future potential of the local railroad system.

Library Director Jim Gill explained this Saturday’s presentation, “Railroads of Tuscarawas County: Past, Present and Potential” begins at 2 p.m.

Veteran railroad manager Michael Connor will speak about the heritage of local railroads and what the possibilities railroads have in the future for economic growth, including ideas about passenger or freight rail service.

For more information or to register for the free program call the Dover Library at 330-343-6123.

