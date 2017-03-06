Progress Continues for Additional Airport Hangars

Mary Alice Reporting:

New Philadelphia administration is continuing plans for more hangars at Harry Clever Field.

Mayor Joel Day explained that there is a demand for more hangars from aviators and a new 12 space hangar would accommodate the growing need.

He said the city received five bank loan proposals the airport committee will be reviewing for the best choice, including the lowest interest rate

Day added that the possible construction means growth for the airport and community.

There is no timeline for the committee review or hangar construction.

