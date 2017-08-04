Protection Tips for Sales Tax Holiday

Mary Alice Reporting:

(August, 4th) Ohio – Ohio’s Attorney General is offering tips to consumers as the state’s sales tax holiday kicks-off today.

Attorney General Mike DeWine urges everyone participating in the back-to-school holiday to plan ahead, save your receipts, and to understand each stores return policy.

“Under Ohio law, the merchant who is selling this item can say that there’s no returns or put out whatever conditions there are for those returns. People should know what the return policy is certainly before they buy.”

DeWine adds consumers should also check with merchants for any additional exclusions or limitations for items.

During the three day holiday, from Friday, August 4th through Sunday, August 6th, items are exempt from a sales tax, including clothing at $75 or less, school supplies priced $20 or less per items, and school instructional material at $20 per item or less.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017