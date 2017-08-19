Public’s Help Wanted to Locate Registered Offender

Mary Alice Reporting:

(August 19th) Tuscarawas County, Ohio – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a registered sex offender who failed his registration requirements.

The department is searching for 42-year-old Dale Ryser who is around 6’3”, 400 pounds, with blue eyes.

According to reports, a warrant was issued for Ryser by the Adult Parole Authority for his failure to comply with his supervision.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms Ryser has a previous criminal past with charges including abduction, unlawful conduct with a minor, and resisting arrest.

Ryser was last known to be driving a black 2009 Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or comes into contact with Ryser are asked to call the Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Office immediately at 330-339-2000.

Reports add community members to not approach or confront Ryser due to his past conduct and assault charges.

(Ryser is pictured with and without a beard)

