PUCO Issues Scam Warning

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is warning utility customers of a payment scam.

The scam targets electric and natural gas utility customers, both residential and small business.

Officials say a caller claiming to represent the utility informs customers that they owe money on a past bill.

The caller goes on to explain that immediate payment is needed to avoid termination of service.

Customers are instructed to purchase a prepaid debit card and then call a toll-free number to transfer the money.

PUCO officials remind customers that the utility will never ask for prepaid debit cards as a form of payment. Companies will also provide ample time for customers to make a payment before service is terminated.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017