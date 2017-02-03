PUCO Offers Heating Assistance Program

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Ohio) Ohio winters can be brutal and so the PUCO is reminding residents about an assistance program.

Matt Schilling with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio explained that the agency works with several utility companies in the Winter Reconnect Order.

Some of the providers in the program include AEP Ohio and Ohio Edison for electricity or natural gas companies Dominion East Ohio and Columbia Gas.

The program allows the customer to pay $175 to the utility to continue service despite what is owed. An additional reconnect fee of $36 also applies when necessary.

Those interested in participating in the program can do so by requesting more information from the utility company that provides your service.

There is no income eligibility requirement to receive help.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017