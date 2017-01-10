Pursuit Ends in Guns Drawn

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Newcomerstown, Ohio) A man is behind bars after a police chase that ended with guns drawn.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Mark Glennon said Monday afternoon a vehicle sped past a cruiser along the interstate.

The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop at which time the driver accelerated.

The vehicle then drove into the berm of the highway to pass other vehicles on the roadway.

The pursuit continued off the Newcomerstown exit onto SR 36 where the vehicle finally stopped.

Trooper Glennon said two officers drew their guns and demanded that the driver exit the vehicle.

The driver followed orders and was arrested. His name has not been released.

The investigation continues.

