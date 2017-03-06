Ralph Eugene Lippencott – March 2, 2017

Ralph Eugene Lippencott, Sr., 63, of Dennison passed away March 2, 2017 in Union Hospital at Dover following a period of declining health.

Born in Dennison on October 15, 1953, Ralph was the son of the late Roy Raymond Lippencott and Emma Lou (Sproul) Gibbs.

Ralph was employed with Aleris in Uhrichsville for more than 40 years. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved being outdoors. Most importantly, he loved his family and cared for them well.

On May 28, 2016, he married his wife, the former Patricia A. Sartwell of New Philadelphia. He will also be deeply missed by his family including children, Kim (Clint) Perry and Eric Lippencott, both of Uhrichsville, Tiffany Lippencott, Andrew Lippencott, and Brittany (Davey) Cox, all of New Philadelphia, and Jamy (Melissa) Lippencott of North Canton; his siblings, Marry (Larry) Webb of Indiana, Ray (Johnny) Lippencott of Freeport, and Ed (Tina) Lippencott of Freeport; in addition to numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his son, Ralph Lippencott, Jr.; and his brother, Rick Lippencott.

Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home in New Philadelphia on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Ralph by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.

