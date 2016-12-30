Ralph G. “Sonny” Silvius – December 28, 2016

Ralph G. “Sonny” Silvius 72 of Dundee died Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at his residence.

He was born November 21, 1944 in Dover to the late Ralph and Evelyn (Hofacre) Silvius. He had worked for the former Flurocarbon Company and was a farmer. He enjoyed hunting, trapping and working on cars.

He is survived by his wife, the former Rose Bair whom he married August 29, 1964; his children Todd (friend Becky Mizer) Silvius of Dundee and Gena (Bob) Nicholas of Rootstown, his daughter-in-law Cheryl Silvius of Dundee, 7 grandchildren Colt, Jessica, Amber, Tifannie, Thorn, Tayler and Jacob, 6 great grandchildren Braylen, Jenna, Aubrey, Rylan, Annea and Charlee and his sister Nancy German of New Philadelphia. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son Tyler Silvius.

Services will be held on Monday, January 2, 2017 at 12:00 PM (Noon) at Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek with John Silvius officiating. Burial will be in Dundee Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday from 10-12 (Noon) at the funeral home prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials can be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or the Wayne Twp. Fire Dept. PO Box 239 Dundee, Ohio 44624. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

